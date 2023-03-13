Portal launching to help Las Vegas Valley parents with child care costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some good news for parents struggling to pay for child care. There’s now more help available.

Monday was the kick-off of an awareness campaign to spread the word that the state now has more money to help both families and providers.

The mayors of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson were on hand Monday at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the launch of the new resource web portal.

The expanded funding for providers will help day cares and early childhood educators apply for grant assistance.

The state says extra funds are designed to help parents who may have left the workforce and need child care in order to return.

Danielle Holmes with the Children’s Cabinet said, ”We want to encourage parents to reapply for childcare subsidy as well.” Many parents don’t know that the funds have been expanded and eligibility has been expanded to help parents pay for childcare.

The launch includes a new website for parents and providers to get more information: Https://www.Nevadachildcarefund.Org/

