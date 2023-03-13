Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An overturned semi-truck is causing “significant delays” Monday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
NDOT said in a tweet that the overturned semi-truck is causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead.
NDOT advises using an alternate route while the incident remains under investigation.
