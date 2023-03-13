Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An overturned semi-truck is causing “significant delays” Monday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said in a tweet that the overturned semi-truck is causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead.

An overturned truck is causing significant delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead. Use an alternate route if possible. https://t.co/e1QODbDPaM pic.twitter.com/zB9DT3bWHp — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) March 13, 2023

NDOT advises using an alternate route while the incident remains under investigation.

