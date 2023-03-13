Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Fed says it will review supervision of Silicon Valley Bank
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Portal launching to help Las Vegas Valley parents with child care costs
Julia Cole will be hosting 'Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest' for the network.
Circle partners with singer/songwriter Julia Cole for several network events
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California