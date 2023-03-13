Las Vegas volunteers needed to help children with disabilities learn to ride a bike

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spring break is here, and one organization is making sure kids and adults are staying active during their week off.

The Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities is hosting a five-day “I Can Shine Bike Camp.”

Children and adults with disabilities are learning how to ride a two-wheeled bike, thanks to help from volunteers.

As part of the experience, bike riders will practice for 75 minutes for 5 days, with the goal of leaving the camp knowing how to ride a bike.

“For a lot of them, this is the first time they’ve pedaled or even ridden on a bike. They come here on the first day and they’re developing their coordination, getting used to sitting on the bike and getting their legs stronger,” according to Diana Rovetti with Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities.

The group is looking for more volunteers to help with the bike training camp. For more information the program, visit: https://icanshine.org/ican-bike-las-vegas-nv/.

