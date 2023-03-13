Las Vegas volunteers needed to help children with disabilities learn to ride a bike

Child riding bike generic
Child riding bike generic(MGN via Pixabay)
By Amanda Newell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spring break is here, and one organization is making sure kids and adults are staying active during their week off. 

The Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities is hosting a five-day “I Can Shine Bike Camp.”      

Children and adults with disabilities are learning how to ride a two-wheeled bike, thanks to help from volunteers.      

As part of the experience, bike riders will practice for 75 minutes for 5 days, with the goal of leaving the camp knowing how to ride a bike.      

“For a lot of them, this is the first time they’ve pedaled or even ridden on a bike. They come here on the first day and they’re developing their coordination, getting used to sitting on the bike and getting their legs stronger,” according to Diana Rovetti with Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities.      

The group is looking for more volunteers to help with the bike training camp. For more information the program, visit: https://icanshine.org/ican-bike-las-vegas-nv/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Portal launching to help Las Vegas Valley parents with child care costs
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk