Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fatal collision near North Nellis Boulevard south of Las Vegas Boulevard left one man dead on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area at around 2:30 a.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call.

Evidence at the scene and video footage showed a car traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard when a man crossing the street outside of a crosswalk was hit, police said.

The man, age 55, was taken to UMC by ambulance and pronounced deceased. According to LVMPD, none of the car’s occupants were injured and impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

The victim’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

It is the 22nd traffic-related fatality for 2023. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas as seen on April 17, 2020.
Las Vegas police announce new tech to help fight crime inside Clark County Detention Center
Group to offer free prom attire to Las Vegas students in need
Group to offer free prom attire to Las Vegas students in need
Brightline, Southern Nevada unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California