Las Vegas police say husband arrested after accused of killing wife

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said he was accused of killing his wife.

According to a news release from police, at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 9100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard to assist medical personnel in a suspicious death.

Arriving officers located an adult female victim who was suffering from apparent cuts, burns and bruises.

“Due to suspected foul play,” Las Vegas police said homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Through the investigation, the victim’s husband, identified as 39-year-old Anthony Clark, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The victim’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

