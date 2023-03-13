Las Vegas police investigate after man found dead in apartment during welfare check

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check.

According to Las Vegas police, at about 2 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 1300 block of H Street.

Inside the apartment, police said officers located an unresponsive man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or line at crimestopppersofnv.com.

