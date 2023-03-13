Las Vegas police investigate after man found dead in apartment during welfare check

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check.

According to Las Vegas police, at about 2 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 1300 block of H Street.

Inside the apartment, police said officers located an unresponsive man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or line at crimestopppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Las Vegas Aces to host 2 free youth basketball clinics
Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder
Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Portal launching to help Las Vegas Valley parents with child care costs
Child riding bike generic
Las Vegas volunteers needed to help children with disabilities learn to ride a bike