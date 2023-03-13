Las Vegas Aces to host 2 free youth basketball clinics

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces are set to host two free youth basketball clinics.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the clinics are free and open to youth basketball players ages 6-14.

The first of the youth basketball clinics will be held on March 18 at Veterans Memorial Community Center and a second clinic will be held on April 15 at Mirabelli Community Center.

According to the city, the youth basketball clinics are free for children to take part in. However, advanced registration is required.

According to the city, both events will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

For more information on the free clinics and to reserve a spot, visit https://registration.lasvegasnevada.gov and search “Las Vegas Aces.”

