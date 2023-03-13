Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino

Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino(Rampart Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A husband and wife who were gambling at an off-Strip Las Vegas casino over the weekend hit jackets totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified pair hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno at the property’s high-limit bar on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048 adding up to more than $100K,” Rampart said.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian dies after struck by SUV while walking outside crosswalk
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas as seen on April 17, 2020.
Las Vegas police announce new tech to help fight crime inside Clark County Detention Center
Group to offer free prom attire to Las Vegas students in need
Group to offer free prom attire to Las Vegas students in need
Brightline, Southern Nevada unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California