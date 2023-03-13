Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A husband and wife who were gambling at an off-Strip Las Vegas casino over the weekend hit jackets totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified pair hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno at the property’s high-limit bar on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048 adding up to more than $100K,” Rampart said.

No further information about the couple was provided.

