Drake, 21 Savage announce show on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake has announced he will hit the road as part of an upcoming “It’s All a Blur” tour.

As part of the 29-date arena tour, Drake and 21 Savage will make a stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

According to promoter Live Nation, “It’s All A Blur” marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

Live Nation says the title of the tour is a celebration of the last decade, “which sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.”

The general on sale begins Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com.

