Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder

Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder
Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder(Screen capture David Blaine/Resorts World/AEG)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several doctors who were in attendance at David Blaine’s performance on the Las Vegas Strip reportedly sprang into action to assist the illusionist when he dislocated his shoulder.

According to a news release, the “extreme illusionist” was injured during a “record-breaking feat” at the start of his show on Saturday night.

The news release from AEG and Resorts World says that during the initial stunt of the show, Blaine was jumping into a pile of boxes from a platform 80 feet above the ground when the magician suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

The release says that while remaining on stage, Blaine was treated by several doctors who happened to be in attendance that night. The doctors “successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” the release says.

“My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits,” said Blaine. “Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible.  Saturday night I dislocated my shoulder jumping from the height of an 8-story building into some cardboard boxes. Luckily, there were four orthopedic doctors in the audience along with my EMS team who came up and took great care of me.  I am humbled by the encouragement I received from the audience and was somehow able to finish the show. I am excited to be back on-stage April 28th and 29th.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Catalytic converter
Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy was for sale for $3M

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Portal launching to help Las Vegas Valley parents with child care costs
Child riding bike generic
Las Vegas volunteers needed to help children with disabilities learn to ride a bike
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Overturned semi-truck causing delays on northbound I-15 at Lake Mead
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino
Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino