3 with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 7:34 a.m. Saturday on S. Fort Apache Road, north of W. of Le Baron Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that a 2022 Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on S. Fort Apache in the single southbound travel lane while a 2015 BMW 328I was traveling northbound in the left travel lane of three.

Police said the crash occurred with the Dodge drove left of center and into oncoming traffic lanes.

The front of the Dodge collidded with the front of the BMW, leading to major damage to both vehicles, LVMPD said.

Both vehicles then were redirected southwest and came to a rest in the dirt shoulder. Medical personnel transported the 52-year-old driver of the BMW to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 29-year-old driver and the 23-year-old passenger in the Dodge Challenger, both males, had to be physically extracted from the vehicle and were then transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge Challenger displayed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia.

The crash remains under investiation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

