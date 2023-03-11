Statewide catalytic converter bill introduced in Nevada Legislature

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lawmakers want to get tough on catalytic converter thieves with a statewide measure to help stop the crime. State Senator Rochelle Nguyen introduced Senate Bill 243 on Thursday. It would stop people and businesses from buying a used catalytic converter from anyone other than a licensed business or a person with documentation showing they own it.

Someone could face felony possession charges for having several converters if they’re not licensed, or not a person authorized to possess a catalytic converter.

“I think it will give our law enforcement partners the ability, and our prosecutors the ability, to prosecute these crimes. They are not prosecuting them; they are not arresting people on these crimes unless they are catching people in the act. And probably 99.9 percent of the people are not being caught in the act,” said Senator Nguyen.

Penalties in the proposed bill for illegal possession include 1-6 years for having five catalytic converters and less than 10. And 1-10 years in prison for having more than ten catalytic converters.

Senator Nguyen says she’s working with the Governor’s staff, law enforcement and other stakeholders on the measure.

“I have a lot of support in the Senate. So, I don’t think I will have a problem getting it through the Senate. And then it will go over to the Assembly where I think I have a lot of support over in the Assembly to get this bill to the Governor’s desk,” said Senator Nguyen.

Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust. Precious metals inside help clean exhaust. Thieves are stealing the converters because some of those metals are worth more than gold.

Thefts have skyrocketed around the Las Vegas Valley. Metro Police figures show there were 2625 reported thefts in 2022, 1894 in 2021, 494 in 2020, 30 in 2019 and just five reported thefts in 2018. Metro police estimate actual thefts could be ten times higher than reported figures. Police urge people to file police reports on the crime.

Thieves can steal converters in just a minute or two. The cost of replacing a converter, along with paying for damage caused by the removal of one, can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, for someone without insurance. Some people must park their cars because they can’t afford repairs.

Police urge people to park in a garage if possible. If not, park in well-lit areas. People are also urged to VIN etch their converter or mark them with bright heat resistant paint. People can also purchase metal plates that cover a converter, to make it difficult for someone to steal.

