Heavy police activity reported near Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department units are in the area of Harris Avenue and Bruce Street.

According to police, units were initiating a stop on a person on foot. The suspect then ran from officers.

Police tell FOX5 the suspect is currently contained but it is unclear where.

Officers are working on getting him to surrender.

