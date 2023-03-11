Heavy police activity reported near Cashman Field

Heavy police activity reported near Cashman Field
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department units are in the area of Harris Avenue and Bruce Street.

According to police, units were initiating a stop on a person on foot. The suspect then ran from officers.

Police tell FOX5 the suspect is currently contained but it is unclear where.

Officers are working on getting him to surrender.

FOX5 is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

