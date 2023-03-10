Sixth gun found on CCSD campus in two weeks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun to the campus of Las Vegas High School.

This is the sixth gun found on a student at a CCSD campus since February 21.

“In my opinion, it’s six guns too many,” LVHS parent Ronald Guiao said Thursday outside the school.

“My kids are in danger,” fellow LVHS parent Rashel Harris said. “I do feel they’re not as safe as I thought they were.”

FOX5 talked with more than a dozen parents as they waited to pick up their children outside the high school. All of them feel their kids are less safe now than ever before.

“It’s absolutely alarming and I think parents will need to talk to their kids,” Guiao lamented.

Harris has a similar idea to Guiao’s for a potential solution to the problem.

“The safety and everything you need to teach your child -- that all starts at home,” she said. “The teachers can only do so much. They’re here to teach our children.”

Harris would also like to see some increased security at school.

“I don’t want my child acting like it’s prison going to school, but I’d rather have him safe than not.

Harris has heard some parents throw around ideas like backpack checks or requiring clear bags at school, but she thinks those actions go too far.

“A little metal detector to see if the kids have any knives or guns, that’d be okay with me,” she said. “But as far as searching the kids, you’re making all the kids seem like they’re criminals.”

A popular idea among some parents nationwide involves arming teachers, but Harris thinks that’s also a step in the wrong direction.

“Teachers bringing guns are not the solution,” she asserted. “We need to think of something else.”

Both Harris and Guiao support the teachers trying to get a handle on the situation.

“I wouldn’t want to go to work thinking someone’s going to harm me,” Harris said. “Let alone the children.”

“There is a sense of insecurity, but I trust the staff here,” Guiao said. “I know a lot of the staff here. They’re good people here at Las Vegas High School.”

CCSD has a frequently-updated list of weapons that are confiscated from students.

Since the start of February, the school district has found seven BB guns, eleven knives and ten handguns on campuses throughout the Valley.

Las Vegas High School principal Ray Ortiz sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon, assuring there were no threats made to the school.

The full letter to parents can be read below:

Dear Las Vegas High School Families: As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community. Today, CCSD Police arrested a student with a firearm as they arrived on campus after receiving a report of an individual with a weapon near the school. There were no threats made to the school. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0180. Thank you.

