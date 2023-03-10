Sauna salon opens in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to break a sweat? A new sauna salon has opened its doors in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Perspire Sauna Studio is now open at Tivoli Village, 410 S. Rampart Boulevard, Suite 175.

According to Perspire, the studio offers infrared saunas, which they say “uses light colors including red light to create heat.”

The studio says infrared saunas are different from traditional saunas, as the traditional sauna “heats up the air whereas an infrared sauna heats your body directly without warming the air around you.”

Perspire Sauna Studio says, “infrared sauna and red light therapy invigorates and refreshes the body and mind. The infrared heat cleanses the body of toxins and releases tension. The medical-grade red light therapy helps repair skin at the surface level, increase blood flow and increase collagen production.”

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com.

