Sauna salon opens in west Las Vegas Valley

Sauna salon opens in west Las Vegas Valley
Sauna salon opens in west Las Vegas Valley(Perspire Sauna Studio)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to break a sweat? A new sauna salon has opened its doors in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Perspire Sauna Studio is now open at Tivoli Village, 410 S. Rampart Boulevard, Suite 175.

According to Perspire, the studio offers infrared saunas, which they say “uses light colors including red light to create heat.”

The studio says infrared saunas are different from traditional saunas, as the traditional sauna “heats up the air whereas an infrared sauna heats your body directly without warming the air around you.”

Perspire Sauna Studio says, “infrared sauna and red light therapy invigorates and refreshes the body and mind. The infrared heat cleanses the body of toxins and releases tension. The medical-grade red light therapy helps repair skin at the surface level, increase blood flow and increase collagen production.”

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

Latest News

Congratulations Levi on being named FOX5's Silver State Student of the Week! Silver State...
Silver State Student of the Week
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville
Dancing With The Stars: LIVE!
Heidi D'Amelio talks bringing 'DWTS: Live' tour to Vegas
Belle Medical
Transform you body with Belle Medical