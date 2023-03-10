Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada

Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada
Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada(WALB)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada Health District is raising awareness about a group you may not initially associate with HIV, women.

According to the CDC, women accounted for 19% of new cases in 2019. Women ages 25-34 were the highest number of new HIV diagnoses; CDC stats show that Black women continued to be disproportionately impacted.

That’s why the health district is holding events Friday on National Women and Girls HIV and Aids Awareness Day. From 1 until 3:30 p.m., education and resources will be provided on the preventative PrEP medication that includes updates from breastfeeding. The CDC says only 10% of women who would benefit from PrEP have been prescribed it in 2019. That’s all taking place at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

There are a few testing options available across the valley.

Free HIV testing is available in the Arleen Cooper Clinic at The Center, Monday through Thursday from 1 – 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.

Express HIV Testing is available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107.  Appointments are not required, but clients must be asymptomatic. Additional testing can be done for syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. Visit the Sexual Health Clinic page on SNHD’s website for more information.

SNHD also offers free, at-home HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing through its Collect2Protect program. The kits are available on SNHD’S Collect2Protect page and provide a convenient and private testing option. Early diagnosis is critical for people with HIV so that they can benefit from antiretroviral therapy.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Latest News

A photo of the aftermath of the crash
1 killed, 1 injured when truck rams into residence and shop in Winnemucca
Lifeguard generic
City of Las Vegas hiring for summer lifeguards, swim instructors
Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school
Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno