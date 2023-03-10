Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada Health District is raising awareness about a group you may not initially associate with HIV, women.

According to the CDC, women accounted for 19% of new cases in 2019. Women ages 25-34 were the highest number of new HIV diagnoses; CDC stats show that Black women continued to be disproportionately impacted.

That’s why the health district is holding events Friday on National Women and Girls HIV and Aids Awareness Day. From 1 until 3:30 p.m., education and resources will be provided on the preventative PrEP medication that includes updates from breastfeeding. The CDC says only 10% of women who would benefit from PrEP have been prescribed it in 2019. That’s all taking place at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

There are a few testing options available across the valley.

Free HIV testing is available in the Arleen Cooper Clinic at The Center, Monday through Thursday from 1 – 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.

Express HIV Testing is available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107. Appointments are not required, but clients must be asymptomatic. Additional testing can be done for syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. Visit the Sexual Health Clinic page on SNHD’s website for more information.

SNHD also offers free, at-home HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing through its Collect2Protect program. The kits are available on SNHD’S Collect2Protect page and provide a convenient and private testing option. Early diagnosis is critical for people with HIV so that they can benefit from antiretroviral therapy.

