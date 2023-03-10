Patients wanted for fatty liver study

By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When someone talks of liver disease, many may envision a person who has trouble with alcohol. That certainly can cause liver disease. But there’s another kind of fatty liver disease not caused by alcohol.

Called NASH, it impacts one in four Americans. Most of them don’t even know they have it. Those at risk have been diagnosed with Type Two Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, or may be overweight.

“It can progress to very serious forms of liver disease similar to the disease alcoholics get,” says Dr. Catherine McCarthy, Professor with the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine Family Practice Department.

The Healthy Nevada Project hopes to gain a better understanding of NASH.

The project, which began back in 2016, asks Nevadans to donate their saliva so researchers can analyze individual DNA. The project has been looking for patients who have the BRCA gene--responsible for genetic breast and ovarian cancer. Lynch Syndrome which causes cancers throughout the body. And an inherited disease which puts patients at risk for pre-mature cardiovascular disease.

“It’s not just the typical high cholesterol that I thought it was,” Jordan Stiteler told us back in 2018 when she participated in the project. She was diagnosed with Familial Hypercholesterolemia or FH.

Healthy Nevada is also looking for locals to participate in a Fatty Liver Study once they are enrolled in their project.

This screening program will ask for a blood sample, and will determine a patient’s low, medium, or high risk for this disease and its progression.

“Unfortunately, there is no medically approved treatment for NASH at this time,” says Dr. McCarthy. But Dr McCarthy says this project can help doctors and scientists come up with a better understanding of the disease and later effective treatments for it.

Knowledge is power she says and knowing the risk can help prevent the disease from progressing.

For more information: https://healthynv.org/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

Latest News

Clark County School District
Charges dropped against CCSD employee accused of theft, grand larceny
Children playing generic - WAVE
Clark County in need of CASA volunteers for Las Vegas Valley children in foster care
Tristan Tidwell
North Las Vegas man who killed 3, wanted to ‘terminate’ homeless people sentenced
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
LVCVA looking to purchase $7M in tickets to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
The scene of a fatal fire at the Alpine Motel in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire Rescue photograph.
Pact to settle lawsuits in deadliest Las Vegas apartment fire