Parents of 9-year-old boy shot dead through apartment wall share memories, anger, and grief

SirArmani Iyair Clark
SirArmani Iyair Clark(Clark family)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:08 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “If I could have took that bullet for them, I would have. I would rather them live without a mommy than to lose their life,” Justine Tate told FOX5 Thursday night, about 48 hours after her son was killed. The family is staying with friends for now unable to go back to the apartment where 9-year-old SirArmani Clark lost his life, and 6-year-old Honor Tate was shot in the leg. The same bullet that killed his older brother, shattered before it went into Honor.

“We hop up out of bed we run into the living room. We heard Honor whimper. No sound from Armani… He doesn’t say anything. All I can visual at this point is my baby’s head dropping and falling to the side,” Justine tearfully recounted. Sirarmani was on the couch with his brother watching Sponge Bob when a bullet came through the wall. There are no words to describe the pain Justine and Marieal Collins feel at the sudden loss of their son.

“Armani was the best. He left an imprint on everyone. When I tell you that boy can throw a football better than his mommy and I can throw a football,” the couple shared.

The family was just moving to Vegas from Reno for Justine’s job. The boys arrived last Thursday night. Justine knows her 6-year-old will never be the same without his big brother.

Child dead, another injured after shooting at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex

“He is so traumatized. He doesn’t want to leave the house… yesterday when I went to clean his wounds he immediately was like, ‘Mama, I want Armani,’” Justine explained.

The parents know they can never get their baby back and now they want justice. Late Thursday night, the family told FOX5 Metro did make an arrest. Fox5 is working to confirm details with Metro.

The family has set up a gofundme for SirArmani’s final expenses, as well as to help the 6-year-old honor.

Funeral arrangements for SirArmani have not yet been set.

