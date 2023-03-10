North Las Vegas man who killed 3, wanted to ‘terminate’ homeless people sentenced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who shot and killed three people in 2021 because he wanted to “terminate” the homeless was sentenced in Clark County Court Friday morning.

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings on Sept. 6, 2021. At the time, police thought the three shootings were unrelated, but later identified Tidwell as the suspect.

On Sept. 6, 2021, North Las Vegas Police found three people and a dog dead at three separate locations: the 3000 block of Civic Center Drive, outside the Silver Nugget Casino, and near Mary Dee Ave. north of Cheyenne. Initially, Tidwell only admitted to killing the dog, claiming “anything without a home gets terminated,” but later admitted to killing the other victims because he thought they appeared homeless.

When police asked Tidwell if it was okay that he shot and killed three people, Tidwell reportedly said, “Oh no. It’s wrong. It’s against the law. But it has to be done.”

Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Tidwell to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

