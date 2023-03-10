North Las Vegas man who killed 3, wanted to ‘terminate’ homeless people sentenced

Tristan Tidwell
Tristan Tidwell(North Las Vegas Police)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who shot and killed three people in 2021 because he wanted to “terminate” the homeless was sentenced in Clark County Court Friday morning.

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings on Sept. 6, 2021. At the time, police thought the three shootings were unrelated, but later identified Tidwell as the suspect.

On Sept. 6, 2021, North Las Vegas Police found three people and a dog dead at three separate locations: the 3000 block of Civic Center Drive, outside the Silver Nugget Casino, and near Mary Dee Ave. north of Cheyenne. Initially, Tidwell only admitted to killing the dog, claiming “anything without a home gets terminated,” but later admitted to killing the other victims because he thought they appeared homeless.

When police asked Tidwell if it was okay that he shot and killed three people, Tidwell reportedly said, “Oh no. It’s wrong. It’s against the law. But it has to be done.”

Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Tidwell to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

Latest News

Clark County School District
Charges dropped against CCSD employee accused of theft, grand larceny
Children playing generic - WAVE
Clark County in need of CASA volunteers for Las Vegas Valley children in foster care
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
LVCVA looking to purchase $7M in tickets to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
The scene of a fatal fire at the Alpine Motel in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire Rescue photograph.
Pact to settle lawsuits in deadliest Las Vegas apartment fire