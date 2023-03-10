Nellis AFB warns of increased noise due to Red Flag training exercise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that they may hear increased noise from military aircraft due to upcoming Red Flag training exercises.

According to a news release, Red Flag 23-2 will be held at Nellis Air Force Base from March 12-24.

As part of the training exercise, Nellis says nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart the base twice a day and could remain in the air for up to five hours during the exercise. Officials also advise residents to expect aircraft noise during nighttime and weekend launches.

According to Nellis, launches that were scheduled for Saturday will instead be rescheduled for Sunday due to Israeli Air Force participants’ observation of the Sabbath.

The release says that during the upcoming Red Flag 23-2, Nellis will welcome members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Air National Guard.

Officials say the 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, will take command as the lead wing over aircraft participating, including the F-35 Lightning II, B-1B Lancer and E-3G Sentry.

The Red Flag event, which Nellis has hosted since 1975, provides aircrews with the experience of “multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.”

