More people and more Californians moving to Nevada, UNLV research shows

An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people and more Californians keep moving to Nevada every year, according to UNLV researchers.

The data shows a continued influx of people in 2021 and 2022, despite higher mortgage rates and the start of an economic slump.

UNLV researchers tracked and recorded the data of people who surrendered their drivers licenses to the Nevada DMV. After a slump in 2020, the number of people choosing to move to Nevada surged.

People moving into Nevada.
People moving into Nevada.(fox5)

The vast majority of people who moved to Nevada are Californians. The data shows a significant rise in relocations after 2020 and more relocations in 2022.

moving trends to Nevada.
moving trends to Nevada.(fox5)

Californians comprise the vast majority of new residents. The top other states for relocations are Texas, Florida, Arizona, Utah, Washington, Illinois, New York and Colorado.

Moving trends
Moving trends(fox5)
Moving trends
Moving trends(fox5)

Professor Stephen Miller of the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research has been tracking the trends for years.

“We’re back to the pre-Great Recession scenario. People are retiring in California, and they have a lot of their wealth tied up in equity. They sell their house, they move here, or to Salt Lake or to Phoenix. They buy a house maybe not be quite as grandiose as they had or is a reasonable facsimile their house in California. And they still have a lot of money left over,” Miller said.

Another reason for the continued rise in relocations in 2022 is falling home prices across the Mountain West, Miller said. Growth will eventually slow, he said, predicting 1 million more people in the Valley in the next 40 years.

“I’m not surprised more people are moving to Nevada. It’s just a nice community,” said Soo-Jin Yang, owner of Illumino, a patented lash method with training courses. Yang relocated to Las Vegas from the Bay Area in 2022 and said Las Vegas is a draw for students to travel and train.

“It’s still relatively cheaper than the cost of living in California. Our taxes are more forgivable. It’s a lot lower here as a small business,” Yang said.

Miller reminds Nevadans that people are relocating out of Nevada, and there are trends of many people moving into Texas. Researchers are working to track that data.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Latest News

Guns on campus generic
Sixth gun found on CCSD campus in two weeks
Missing Endangered Adult - Crispin Asinas
Las Vegas police search for missing man last seen near downtown Las Vegas
Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada
Raising awareness for HIV in women, free resources available in Southern Nevada
A photo of the aftermath of the crash
1 killed, 1 injured when truck rams into residence and shop in Winnemucca