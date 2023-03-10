LVCVA looking to purchase $7M in tickets to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track(Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority next week will discuss the agency purchasing tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix to be distributed to its partners.

According to the agenda for next Tuesday’s March board meeting, the LVCVA will consider authorizing the agency to purchase up to $7 million in race and hospitality tickets for F1′s November event.

The agenda says that the purchase of the tickets would be used to distribute to its customers and destination partners.

F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be held in November with events spanning multiple days on Nov. 16-18.

F1 this week announced additional ticket on-sale dates for the upcoming race.

According to a news release from F1, the next round of tickets to go on sale to the public will begin on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. F1 says American Express members will have pre-sale access running from Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

