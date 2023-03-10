Las Vegas police search for missing man last seen near downtown Las Vegas

Missing Endangered Adult - Crispin Asinas
Missing Endangered Adult - Crispin Asinas(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a man who is believed to be missing and endangered.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Crispin Asinas, 81, was last seen Thursday near downtown Las Vegas around the 2000 block of west Alta Drive. Asinas was in his wheelchair wearing a light blue jacket and black pants.

Police said he could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or by email.

