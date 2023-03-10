Las Vegas police look for 3 accused of armed robbery of northwest valley store

Las Vegas police look for 3 accused of armed robbery of northwest valley store
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three men who are accused of armed robbery of a store in the northwest valley.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday at a business in the 8000 block of W. Tropical Parkway.

Police said the three suspects entered the business, threatened employees with a weapon and stole merchandise.

According to LVMPD, the three suspects are described as the following:

Suspect #1: Black male adult, late 20s, slim build, wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt with a green Playboy bunny and dark-colored pants.

Suspect #2: Black male adult, late 20s, medium build, wearing a black and white MCMXXXIII shirt and dreadlocks.

Suspect #3: Black male adult, late 20s, slim build, wearing a brown hat, pink letterman jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

