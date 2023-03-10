Las Vegas police investigate after person stabbed Friday morning
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was stabbed Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded at about 10:48 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway in response to a report of a person stabbed.
Arriving officers located a victim who was suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Police said medical personnel arrived to the scene and is treating the victim.
Officers currently have a subject detained, LVMPD said.
The incident remains under investigation.
