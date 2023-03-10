Husband and wife killed in Washington home by stalker from Texas: Police

REDMOND Wash. (KPTV) - Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a Redmond, Washington home and killed a podcaster and her husband.

The shooting happened on 166th Street Northeast and Northeast 89th Street before 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Police officers responded to a 911 call about a “stalking situation.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who lived at the home in the front yard and he had been fatally shot in the chest.

Redmond Police say they arrived around 2 a.m. Friday and attempted CPR on a man with gunshot wounds. Inside, they found a woman and the suspect, also deceased. (Redmond Police)

When officers entered the home, they found the man’s 33-year-old wife and the suspected stalker dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the suspect shot the husband and the wife, before apparently taking his own life.

The 911 caller was reportedly the wife’s mother, who lived with the couple.

Police told FOX 13 Seattle that the suspect broke a window to get inside the home, and the mother fought the suspect, escaped and ran over to the neighbor’s house to call for help. It’s unknown if she was injured.

A police spokesperson said the wife and suspect had been friends but when things escalated, she filed the no-contact order against him to “disengage,” adding that the suspect had been stalking her “for some time.”

Police identified the stalking suspect and shooter as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, a trucker from Texas. Because of his profession, police had not been able to serve the no-contact order.

Although police have not disclosed the couple’s identities, property records obtained show the house belongs to Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35.

“Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her,” police said in a statement. “The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him.”

Court records show that Sadeghi and Naseri’s lawyer told a judge last week he wasn’t sure whether Khodakaramrezaei owned weapons but believed he might.

The court granted a temporary order of protection and an order for Khodakaramrezaei to surrender his weapons.

Redmond Police say detectives were already familiar with the victim due to the ongoing stalking investigation.

Authorities could not immediately provide the name of Sadeghi’s podcast.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in a statement. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Medical examiners arrive to the Redmond home where a stalking suspect shot & killed a podcast host & a man before killing himself. @RedmondWaPD say the suspect listened to the woman’s podcast. Detectives were familiar with the home because of an ongoing stalking investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZMDm1231qH — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) March 10, 2023

Texas court records show Khodakaramrezaei leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, who is living with his ex-wife.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.