Group to offer free prom attire to Las Vegas students in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An organization will hold an event later this month to provide free prom attire to Las Vegas Students in need.

According to the organization, The Girls Group, “prom night can be one of the most memorable times of their lives. Every high school senior and/or junior wants to attend their prom. But some students, unfortunately, have to give up their plan to go to prom because they cannot afford prom attire.”

As a result, the group will hold a one-day event on March 18 dubbed “Just in Time.”

As part of the event, The Girls Group says free prom dresses, suits, tuxedos and accessories will be offered to high school students in the Las Vegas Valley.

“Our goal is to make sure every young lady and every young man that wants to attend prom can do so no matter what their personal or financial hardships may be,” the group says.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 18 at the Pearson Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue, in North Las Vegas.

The Girls Group says the event is a free, first-come-first-serve event for any high school junior or senior who needs prom attire.

“We operate on the honor system, so no proof of financial need is necessary,” the group says. Those planning to attend are asked to please bring a valid school ID (or proof of enrollment) as the event is only open to currently enrolled high school students who can not afford prom attire.

Organizers say they not only provide dresses, suits or tuxedos, but they also offer shoes and other accessories.

The Girls Group notes that all items may either be new or slightly used. The items are given to the high school students at no cost and remain theirs to keep, the group says.

“There will also be hairstylists, barbers, makeup experts and stylists to assist each young woman and each young man with their grooming needs all free of charge,” the website says.

For more information, visit: https://www.thegirlsgroup.org/just-in-time/

