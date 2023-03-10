Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has purchased a $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville.

According to realtor.com, the century-old home is located next to a farm Johnson already owns in the area. The mansion sports nearly 8,000 square feet of living space and sits on 180 acres of land. It is also equipped with high-grade equestrian facilities.

Johnson’s daughter Jasmine is a passionate horse rider, and Johnson himself has been known to enjoy the company of a noble steed. The spacious property and its gorgeous view of the Blue Ridge Mountains is sure to provide an adequate backdrop for plenty of picture-perfect riding sessions.

Johnson has bought and sold numerous home in recent years, including mansions in Beverly Hills and Atlanta.

