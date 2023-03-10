Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

Latest News

Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation