Clark County in need of CASA volunteers for Las Vegas Valley children in foster care

Children playing generic - WAVE
Children playing generic - WAVE(Pexels)
By Dani Masten
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is in need of volunteers to get involved and help address the foster care need across the county.

“CASA” volunteers are court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care.

According to CASA Las Vegas, the “highly trained, court-appointed volunteers are responsible for making recommendations to the court about the safety, permanence and well-being of their assigned child(ren).”

CASA volunteers help give children in foster care a voice by advocating on behalf of the child’s physical, educational, medical, emotional and social needs.

To learn more about the program, click HERE.

