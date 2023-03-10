Clark County in need of CASA volunteers for Las Vegas Valley children in foster care

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is in need of volunteers to get involved and help address the foster care need across the county.

“CASA” volunteers are court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care.

According to CASA Las Vegas, the “highly trained, court-appointed volunteers are responsible for making recommendations to the court about the safety, permanence and well-being of their assigned child(ren).”

CASA volunteers help give children in foster care a voice by advocating on behalf of the child’s physical, educational, medical, emotional and social needs.

