Charges dropped against CCSD employee accused of theft, grand larceny

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Charges were dropped against a Clark County School District employee accused of stealing from a school.

Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested in Sept. 2022 for obtaining money under false pretense, theft and grand larceny. Goodell was arrested after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School that started in March 2022. Goodell has been employed with CCSD since 2002.

Court records show charges were officially dropped against Goodell on Dec. 15, 2022. FOX5 has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and the school district for comment.

