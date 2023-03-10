Charges dropped against CCSD employee accused of theft, grand larceny

Clark County School District
Clark County School District(Ashley Casper | Fox5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Charges were dropped against a Clark County School District employee accused of stealing from a school.

Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested in Sept. 2022 for obtaining money under false pretense, theft and grand larceny. Goodell was arrested after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School that started in March 2022. Goodell has been employed with CCSD since 2002.

Court records show charges were officially dropped against Goodell on Dec. 15, 2022. FOX5 has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and the school district for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

Latest News

A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
Rockslide closes US 95 near Hawthorne
Children playing generic - WAVE
Clark County in need of CASA volunteers for Las Vegas Valley children in foster care
Tristan Tidwell
North Las Vegas man who killed 3, wanted to ‘terminate’ homeless people sentenced
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
LVCVA looking to purchase $7M in tickets to F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix