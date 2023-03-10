Brightline, Southern Nevada unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Brightline West, the company building the rail system that will eventually connect Las Vegas with Southern California, entered into an agreement with unions in Nevada and California.

According to a news release, Brightline entered an agreement with the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California (SBCTC) and the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union.

The groups on Thursday “announced a historic memorandum of understanding to construct America’s first true high-speed rail system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.”

As part of the agreement, the release says the Brightline train will be built with unionized labor in California and Nevada.

Brightline says this will create nearly 10,000 construction jobs and career opportunities.

According to the release,the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union, “an alliance of craft unions for highly skilled and productive construction labor,” entered into the agreement on behalf of 14 local labor unions.

“Representing thousands including ironworkers, insulators, electrical workers and more, the partnership brings the project one step closer to connecting Las Vegas and Southern California with a green, efficient, high-speed rail system,” the release noted.

“This is a momentous day for the workers of Southern Nevada, specifically members of the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union, as we announce our partnership with Brightline West and the California Building Trades to create our country’s first true high-speed rail system,” said Vince Saavedra, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union. “Our thousands of high-skilled members of our allied unions are standing at the ready to build this rail system. Nevada was built on the backs of our labor union members, and this historic rail project will continue that legacy. This project will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and bring millions of dollars into our economy, and I am proud of the role our unions will play in it.”

According to the release, economic studies indicate that Brightline West will create more than 35,000 jobs, including 10,000 construction jobs and nearly 1,000 permanent jobs for operations and maintenance.

The train is expected to generate more than $10 billion in economic impact to California and Nevada, the release states

The system is projected to have nearly 1,000 permanent jobs for operations and maintenance, officials say.

According to Brightline, the project will be a 218-mile system that connects Las Vegas and Southern California within the Interstate 15 right-of-way, with trains capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour.

Brightline says the high-speed train will begin with a station in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. that will offer direct connectivity with California Metrolink. Additional stations will be built in Hesperia and Apple Valley, California, and Las Vegas, the release says.

As part of the $10 billion investment, Brightline says the “fully electric, emission-free system will be one of the greenest forms of transportation in the U.S., removing 3 million cars and 400,000 tons of CO2 each year.”

