3 Las Vegas Valley schools offer sign-on bonus to new teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three Las Vegas Valley schools are looking for new teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a news release, Legacy Traditional Schools are hosting hiring events across the valley Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The schools are hiring for all three of their campuses: Cadence, North Valley and Southwest Las Vegas.

Those interested should bring a resume, credentials and other supporting documents.

A sign-on bonus of $2,000 is also available, the release said.

To school an interview, click the link associated with the location you are interested in:

Legacy – Cadence (K-8)

Schedule Interview: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teacher-hiring-event-cadence-2000-sign-on-bonus-tickets-565406294447?aff=website

Legacy – North Valley (K-8)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teacher-hiring-event-north-valley-2000-sign-on-bonus-tickets-565416575197?aff=website

Legacy – SW Las Vegas (K-8)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teacher-hiring-event-sw-las-vegas-2000-sign-on-bonus-tickets-565437096577?aff=website

