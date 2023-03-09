What’s in feminine products? Nevada bill would list ingredients, side effects

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Makers of feminine products would be required to list all ingredients and potential side effects if a Nevada bill passes the legislature.

AB169 follows in the steps of states such as New York and California, as well as more than a hundred proposed bills nationwide.

“It’s very important for a woman to see what other items are in our feminine products. It’s not just cotton. We’re also looking at adding a warning label, that it may cause other effects such as... rashes, irritation, swelling, and even potentially cancer,” said Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow of District 35 in Clark County.

Some ingredients or compounds found in pads, tampons and period panties include dioxins, furans, titanium dioxide, perfluoroalkyl substance or polyfluoroalkyl substance; PFAs have been scrutinized by the Environmental Protection Agency for potential links to cancer. A period panty company recently settled various lawsuits alleging PFAs in products; the company didn’t admit fault but promised PFAs would not be in the manufacturing process.

There was no opposition to AB169 in committee, but a speaker raised concerns over whether companies can meet required deadlines. Gorelow said the state would work to accommodate businesses.

“Tampons can have products in them for absorption properties, but those have also been linked to irritation and possible rash and redness,” said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of the Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor of Roseman University of Health Sciences, explains that some women may have reactions to over-the-counter products-- and should do their research.

Other feminine products such as wipes, deodorant or douches can also cause various reactions.

“Anyone with known issues of allergies to medications or foods, those are individuals who we potentially could see being at a higher risk for experiencing this discomfort or challenges utilizing these products. Anyone who has a suppressed immune system, anyone who suffers from recurrent vulva vaginal infections, some women with diabetes, and even pregnant women can experience these vaginal infections and vaginal discomfort. They’d be more prone to having challenges with some of these products that are over the counter,” Dr. Madison said.

Dr. Madison advises people to consult their primary care doctor or gynecologist for concerns with various products, or if they are experiencing discomfort or side effects.

