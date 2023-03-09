UPS father-son duo fly first flight together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A father got to land a UPS-767 aircraft with his co-pilot and son for the first time.

Capt. John James and his son First Officer Johnmark James Jr. landed in Louisville on Thursday at the UPS Worldport facility.

”I grew up, you know, putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” James Jr. said. ”This morning was very special, knowing that I would be flying with my father.”

The pair said their trip went from Louisville to Las Vegas and back.

”When we both sat in our seats, we knew what to,” James Jr. said. “He was just there to be my captain.”

James Jr. said he was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS.

James said he started his career at UPS 33 years ago in 1990.

”It went as smooth as silk,” James said. “Having traveled the world, flown many airplanes with many different people. But today was the best flight of my life.”

The father son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

