UNLV to host Lady Rebels Selection Show viewing party at Thomas & Mack Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The UNLV Lady Rebels are heading to their second-straight NCAA Tournament after clinching the Mountain West conference tournament title Wednesday night, beating Wyoming 71-60.

The team will learn on Sunday, March 12, who and where they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and the team is inviting the public to watch along with them.

UNLV Athletics said it is hosting the Lady Rebels’ NCAA Selection Show watch party at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the Selection Show set to begin at 5 p.m.

