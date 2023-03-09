UNLV to host Lady Rebels Selection Show viewing party at Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV women's NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players...
UNLV women's NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players during practice Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. La Rocque is in her third season at UNLV, and she keeps taking the program up a step each year.(AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The UNLV Lady Rebels are heading to their second-straight NCAA Tournament after clinching the Mountain West conference tournament title Wednesday night, beating Wyoming 71-60.

The team will learn on Sunday, March 12, who and where they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and the team is inviting the public to watch along with them.

UNLV Athletics said it is hosting the Lady Rebels’ NCAA Selection Show watch party at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the Selection Show set to begin at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Latest News

Generic Basketball
No. 21 UNLV lady Rebels beat Nevada 84-47, up win streak to 20
Generic Basketball
No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0
Generic Basketball
No. 24 UNLV Lady Rebels hold off San Diego State 65-59
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Las Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death