Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun to the campus of a high school in Las Vegas.

According to a letter sent to parents from Las Vegas High School principal Ray Ortiz, CCSD police took the student into custody as they arrived on campus after they had received a report of the individual having a weapon near the school.

The letter noted that there were no threats made to the school.

The full letter to parents can be read below:

Dear Las Vegas High School Families:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Today, CCSD Police arrested a student with a firearm as they arrived on campus after receiving a report of an individual with a weapon near the school. There were no threats made to the school.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0180.

Thank you.

Ray Ortiz

Principal

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Latest News

A gambler plays a slot machine while smoking in the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J....
Dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban
Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school
Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino