Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to campus of Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun to the campus of a high school in Las Vegas.

According to a letter sent to parents from Las Vegas High School principal Ray Ortiz, CCSD police took the student into custody as they arrived on campus after they had received a report of the individual having a weapon near the school.

The letter noted that there were no threats made to the school.

The full letter to parents can be read below:

Dear Las Vegas High School Families:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Today, CCSD Police arrested a student with a firearm as they arrived on campus after receiving a report of an individual with a weapon near the school. There were no threats made to the school.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0180.

Thank you.

Ray Ortiz

Principal

