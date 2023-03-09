Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas food truck employees sent to hospital, attacked by men they refused to serve
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Latest News

Peter Starostecki and his kids Sadie, center, and Jo Jo, pose behind their car with the vanity...
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
Maggie Watkins, left, seen with Monica Harris, Shearin's girlfriend, said it's been two weeks...
Mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation in Puerto Rico
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ student drag performance at high school assembly
Rock-eating dog on the mend and looking for new Las Vegas foster family
Rock-eating dog on the mend and looking for new Las Vegas foster family
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California