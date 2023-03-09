Rock eating dog is on the mend and looking for a new foster family

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Duke is getting around nicely after being found in a ditch near Sloan and Sahara in January. He had broken bones in a leg and his pelvis. And along with several rocks, he had cloth material inside him. He did not have a microchip.

Community donations paid for his surgery and Duke is now walking and full of energy. Ashley Bean with the rescue Ahome4spot is fostering Duke. Bean says Duke still needs some time to recover, but he is looking for a new foster family, one that might eventually adopt Duke.

“He’s great with my four-year-old. I have other German Shepards here. I have other fosters here. He is a happy dog. He loves everyone that comes in. He gives you a big old howl. He is literally a great dog,” said Bean.

Anyone interested in fostering and adopting Duke can go to ahome4spot.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.