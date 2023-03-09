President Biden to visit Las Vegas to discuss prescription drug prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - President Joe Biden will travel to Las Vegas next week to discuss prescription drug prices, according to the White House.

According to officials, on Monday, March 13, President Biden will travel to San Diego, California, to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia. The group will discuss the Australia – United Kingdom – United States (AUKUS) partnership.

On Tuesday, the White House says President Biden will then visit Monterey Park, California, to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence.

Afterward, the White House advises that Biden will travel to Las Vegas. Officials say on Wednesday Biden will discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs.

Further details on President Biden’s visit to Las Vegas have yet to announced.

