North Las Vegas resident hits $252K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky North Las Vegas resident had a “life-changing” visit to an off-Strip property on Wednesday.
According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest, identified as Michael, won a jackpot worth more than $252,000 on Galaxy Gaming’s Emperor’s Challenge at Aliante Casino + Hotel.
According to Boyd Gaming, Emperor’s Challenge is played like traditional Pai Gow Poker with a progressive jackpot.
After placing a standard wager of $25 and a bonus bet of $5, the company says Michael drew a 7-card straight flush (2 through 8 of diamonds with a joker), hitting the progressive jackpot of $252,812.
According to Boyd Gaming, Michael said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and take a nice vacation for the first time in over 20 years.
