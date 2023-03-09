Murdaugh’s defense files notice of appeal after murder convictions

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM PST
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legal defense team for Alex Murdaugh filed a notice of appeal after he was convicted of the murders of his wife and son.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian tweeted Thursday afternoon saying, “This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions as well as the two life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty of shooting wife Maggie and son Paul to death in June 2021 on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property.

