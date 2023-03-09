Forecast Outlook- 3/9/2023

A storm moving into the area will bring gusty wind and the chance for scattered showers on Friday. Despite the shower chances, temperatures are back in the 70s for your weekend plans.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The wind will be coming in from the south with gusts up to 50 mph for the Las Vegas Valley. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible for our local mountains. Along with the wind, skies stay mostly cloudy with the chance of passing showers in the forecast. The forecast high is at 70° in Las Vegas.

A slight shower chance will remain in the forecast for Saturday with wind gusts still pushing 40 mph. Sunday turns mostly sunny with light wind. High temperatures are holding in the mid to low 70s through the weekend.

High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another storm moving in will bring the chance of showers late Tuesday and Wednesday. It turns breezy for the middle of next week with highs falling back into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

