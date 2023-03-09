F1 announces additional ticket on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Thursday announced additional ticket on-sale dates for its upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be held in November with events spanning multiple days on Nov. 16-18.

According to a news release, the next round of tickets to go on sale to the public will begin on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. F1 says American Express members will lhave pre-sale access running from Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

According to F1, fans who previously signed up for the priority interest list by donating a lucky $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation will be given a dedicated time for access to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22.

F1 says tickets will be available at various locations and price points, starting at $500 for the weekend, including food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the release, “each ticket will have access to a dedicated zone and will feature exclusive, Vegas-style entertainment as well as food and drinks throughout the event.”

F1 provided the below breakdown of seating experiences that will be offered with experiences with vantage points across the circuit:

[Sold Out] Paddock Club™ ($15,000 per person): Five-day ticket located in the Paddock Zone that includes access to the club, opening ceremonies, exclusive F1 experiences, concierge services, transportation, commemorative ticket box, an all-inclusive food and beverage menu, and more.

Private Suites (Price available upon request): Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. To learn more about purchase opportunities, interested fans can inquire on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

Skybox ($10,000 per person): Located above the Main Grandstand with prime views of the start and finish line, the Skybox encapsulates classic Las Vegas, complete with a sleek, Rat Pack-inspired design, handcrafted cocktails, and live music to entertain guests before, during and after the race. The four-day ticket includes access to the shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

Koval Hospitality ($8,000 per person): Three-day ticket with access to a shared space in the North or South Koval Zones (Neon or Legacy), a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

Neon: Bringing the Las Vegas nightlife scene to the circuit, Neon will be the ultimate F1 party equipped with live entertainment, over-the-top cocktail presentations, and more.

Legacy: Designed with motorsport devotees in mind, fans in the Legacy space can enjoy premium views of the track, access exclusive opportunities with F1 legends and explore unique and interactive activations.

Main Grandstand ($2,500 per person): Four-day ticket including access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

East Harmon Zone Grandstands ($2,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone.

MSG Sphere Zone Grandstands ($2,000 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone.

West Harmon Zone Grandstands ($1,500 per person): Three-day ticket including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone.

General Admission ($500 per person): Three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

F1 also notes that fans can also seek to join the Wynn™ Grid Club, “the first-ever, year-round membership with exclusive benefits and concierge services as well as a five-day ticket including premier seating, opening ceremonies, exclusive F1® experiences, transportation, commemorative ticket box, an all-inclusive food and beverage menu, and more.”

To learn more about purchase opportunities, interested fans can inquire on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

“We released a small percentage of tickets back in November and were overwhelmed by the initial interest in purchasing tickets to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Over the last few months, we have worked closely with local officials to finalize the track layout and seating assignments across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. We look forward to giving our fans from around the world a second opportunity to join us for, what I believe will be, the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year.”

F1 advised that additional details and renderings showing each unique seating experience will be shared in the coming weeks.

“This second on-sale period will include substantially all remaining on-track tickets,” F1 noted.

Tickets to ancillary events and viewing parties will be available in the spring, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.