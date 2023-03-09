City of Las Vegas hiring for summer lifeguards, swim instructors

By Stacy Wimmer
Mar. 9, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is putting out the call for lifeguards.

According to a news release, the city is looking to hire about 60 lifeguards, 30 water safety instructors and five pool managers for the summer months.

Those looking to apply have several opportunities to complete lifeguard training over the next couple of weeks. The city also notes that the training is free to anyone who commits to working as a lifeguard.

You must be at least 16 years old to apply, the release says.

For more information, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas.

