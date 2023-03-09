Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school

Book vending machine now offered to students at northwest Las Vegas elementary school
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Staff at an elementary school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley now have a unique way to get more books in the hands of students: A book vending machine.

According to the Clark County School District, the book vending machine was recently installed at Henry and Evelyn Bozarth Elementary School.

CCSD says the school received the book vending machine thanks to a fundraiser organized by its parent-teacher organization.

According to the district, the book vending machine offers a new way to incentive following the rules.

Students will earn rewards for exhibiting positive behavior in the classroom, CCSD said. After earning the rewards, students can then purchase a coin that will allow them to pick a book from the machine.

“Students are excited to collect their reward and as a bonus, it encourages their love of reading as well,” CCSD said.

