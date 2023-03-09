2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2023 will mark the final year of the Reno Air Races being held at the Reno-Stead Airport.

The final event will take place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17. The announcement comes from an agreement between the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority and the Reno Air Racing Association.

“We want to celebrate six decades of partnership, competition and airmanship which has brought our local community and aviation enthusiasts from all over the world together in this one-of-a-kind celebration of innovation and history,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of RTAA. “While it’s a bittersweet moment for our community and the RTAA, we are committed to working with RARA to ensure this year’s event is a tremendous success as we close this historic chapter for the event in northern Nevada.”

The air races have taken place in Reno since 1964. The Reno Tahoe Airport Authority, however, says they had concerns about challenging economic conditions, rapid area development, public safety, and the impact on the Reno-Stead Airport and its surrounding areas.

“The National Championship Air Races have become synonymous with Reno and, while we are disappointed that this will mark our final year at the Reno-Stead Airport, we are proud the past ten Air Race events have attracted more than one million spectators, generated more than $750 million for the local economy and contributed significant aviation related education and outreach to schools and non-profits all around the area,” said Fred Telling, Chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “We are thankful to the RTAA for the opportunity to celebrate and share this event’s storied history with the community and their commitment to work with us to make this year’s event one of the best ever. We are in discussions with other venues to explore our options to continue the National Championship Air Races well into the future. We hope to see all of our dedicated fans and many new and familiar faces at the event later this year.”

