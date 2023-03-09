2 young boys shot, 1 fatally, after stray bullet enters Las Vegas apartment

Neighbors react after 2 young boys shot, 1 fatally, after stray bullet enters Las Vegas apartment
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two boys, younger than 10, were shot Tuesday night, one fatally, while at home with their parents in Las Vegas, after a stray bullet pierced through a wall separating the family’s apartment from a neighboring unit, police said.

Both children were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other boy was treated for a leg injury but is expected to survive, according to police. Officials have not identified the children.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told local reporters near the scene of the shooting that he did not believe the family’s apartment had been intentionally targeted. But he also said detectives were still trying to determine what led to the gunfire.

Johansson said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in suburban Las Vegas, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

