101-year-old WWII vet, wife injured during pursuit of robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is learning more about two innocent people hurt when a high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash and shooting last Wednesday night in Henderson.

Metro began chasing a car of robbery suspects from near the Strip at Sahara to the intersection of Sunset and Stephanie. That’s when the car being pursued crashed into another vehicle and officers opened fire when one of the suspects refused to drop her gun.

We now know one of the victims is a 101-year-old WWII veteran. Wednesday night, FOX5′s Kim Passoth spoke with his sons and his wife who was also in the crash.

Herbert Muskin has spent the last week in a hospital bed recovering from a broken vertebra in his neck. Muskin was in this car with his wife of 67 years, Sherry. Muskin was driving them home from a shopping trip at Costco when according to their son, they were stopped at a red light and a driver running from police slammed into the back of their car.

“My mom vaguely remembers she got jolted and then started hearing gunshots,” stated Drew and Jon over the phone to FOX5. They flew in from across the country to be at their dad’s bedside at Sunrise Hospital.

“It is a miracle that he is still alive... We are all just very angry at these criminals nothing we can do about it and we trust the justice system,” Drew Muskin explained.

FOX5 first met Herb last summer as he celebrated his 101st birthday.

Dr. Muskin is a retired orthodontist who moved here because of his love of blackjack.

“I always had a tendency to like gambling we decided to move and retire in Las Vegas,” he said back in 2022.

What he loves more is his wife who has been by her husband’s side since she was released from the hospital.

“I am very upset, we are insuperable. I want everybody in all denominations, all religions to pray for him,” asked Sherry Muskin.

A fighter his whole life, the former soldier is already making significant progress in his recovery battle.

“He’s having a hard time speaking so we gave him pen and paper and he was able to write his name, so we were so thrilled to see that,” Muskin’s sons shared.

the driver and a passenger in the car running from police were both arrested.

Herb’s family says their goal is to have him out of the hospital by his wife’s birthday later this month on March 23rd and to celebrate his 102nd birthday this summer.

The family just created a gofundme account to help with expenses with Herb is in the hospital. Learn more here.

